UPST Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.28, changing hands as high as $27.47 per share. Upstart Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 11.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UPST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UPST's low point in its 52 week range is $11.93 per share, with $72.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.43.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.