$UPST Earnings Results: $UPST Reports Quarterly Earnings

$UPST ($UPST) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, beating estimates of -$0.04 by $0.30. The company also reported revenue of $218,960,000, beating estimates of $185,825,915 by $33,134,085.

$UPST Insider Trading Activity

$UPST insiders have traded $UPST stock on the open market 111 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 111 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL GU (Chief Technology Offier) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 491,564 shares for an estimated $29,921,894 .

. DAVE GIROUARD (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 174,403 shares for an estimated $11,952,469 .

. SCOTT DARLING (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 216,298 shares for an estimated $10,178,167 .

. SANJAY DATTA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 57,424 shares for an estimated $2,973,953 .

. CASSIDY SUKHINDER SINGH has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 29,992 shares for an estimated $2,233,277 .

. NATALIA MIRGORODSKAYA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 18,266 shares for an estimated $881,594 .

. KERRY WHORTON COOPER sold 500 shares for an estimated $37,295

$UPST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of $UPST stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

