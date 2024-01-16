UPST Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.06, changing hands as low as $29.83 per share. Upstart Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UPST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UPST's low point in its 52 week range is $11.93 per share, with $72.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.67.

