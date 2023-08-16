Upside of a Short Duration Fixed Income Model Portfolio

Although 2022 was the worst year for bonds in recent history, there are some silver linings for fixed income investors according to WisdomTree’s Andrew Okrongly and Behnood Noei who are the firm’s director of model portfolios and fixed income, respectively. These are the highest yields in decades which is bringing ‘income back to fixed income portfolios’ and the potential for significant returns. The second is reduced duration risk given that short-term bonds are offering generous yields.

The current environment is significantly different from what prevailed for much of the last 2 decades when bonds both trended higher with minimal volatility. However, the asset class became less appealing due to higher levels of duration risk in addition to miniscule yields. As a consequence, many fixed income investors went further out on the risk curve to find yield whether it was junk bonds, EM debt, or dividend-paying stocks.

Now, investors can find much higher levels of yield with much less risk. Therefore, fixed income can return to its traditional role of providing income and safety in portfolios. In fact, it’s a rare circumstance that shorter-term bonds are offering much higher yields than longer-term bonds with less risk. And, these conditions should persist given current Fed policy and the economy’s resilience.

Finsum: Investors should consider short-duration fixed income model portfolios given that they are offering higher yields with less duration risk.

