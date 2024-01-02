Upside Case for REITs in 2024

Rich Hill, the head of Real Estate Strategy at Cohen & Steers, shared his bullish outlook for REITs in 2024. He sees falling interest rates, tightening credit spreads, and undervaluation as the biggest catalysts for significant gains over the next year. However, he cautions that office REITs have their own dynamics due to vacancy rates remaining elevated amid the increase in remote and hybrid work.

REITs benefit in two ways from lower rates - their yields become more attractive to investors on a relative basis, and it leads to lower financing costs. Hill points to improving credit markets as another reason to overweight the sector in the coming year. This means REITs will have an easier time accessing credit which will lead to more activity such as acquisitions and new projects. Historically, REITs have outperformed during periods of tightening spreads and falling rates.

Another attractive component of REITs is that valuations are compelling as prices have declined over the past couple of years, while earnings have remained quite stable due to the economy avoiding a recession. Further, most REITs continue to have a relatively low cost of capital due to refinancing at lower rates in 2021.

Finsum: Rich Hill of Cohen & Steers is bullish on REITs for next year. He sees falling rates, tightening credit spreads, and an improving credit markets as major catalysts.

real estate

inflation

rates

credit

fed

