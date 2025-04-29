UPS (UPS) Trims 20,000 Jobs Amid Amazon (AMZN) Slowdown and Tariff Pressures

United Parcel Service (UPS) will cut 20,000 jobs and shutter 73 facilities to lower costs amid an uncertain economic outlook and a potential shipping slowdown from its largest customer, Amazon (AMZN). This landmark move makes UPS the first major U.S. company to enact largescale layoffs in response to tariff-driven trade disruptions.





Chief Executive Carol Tomé said the world is facing trade shocks not seen in over a century, prompting the delivery giant to reconfigure its network, accelerate automation and divest non-core assets. Despite exceeding first-quarter profit expectations, UPS declined to reaffirm its full-year guidance due to ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.





Market Overview:





UPS cuts 20,000 jobs and closes 73 facilities to save costs.



First major U.S. firm to enact layoffs tied to tariff-driven trade slowdown.



Expected $3.5 billion in savings for 2025 through restructuring efforts.



Key Points:



Q1 revenue of $21.5 billion beat estimates, driven by U.S. air cargo and pricing gains.



Adjusted EPS of $1.49 topped forecasts, reflecting operational efficiencies.



Full-year outlook withdrawn as management seeks clarity on trade impacts.



Looking Ahead:



Volume declines from Amazon, Temu and Shein highlight tariff pressures.



Lease, severance and automation expenses of $400–600 million planned for 2025.



Macro clarity will be essential before reinstating guidance and capital plans.



Bull Case:



UPS’s decisive move to cut 20,000 jobs and shutter 73 facilities is a proactive strategy to align costs with anticipated lower demand, positioning the company to protect margins and emerge stronger from tariff-driven trade disruptions.



The restructuring is expected to deliver $3.5 billion in savings for 2025, which can be reinvested in automation, technology, and higher-margin business segments, enhancing long-term operational efficiency and competitiveness.



First-quarter results beat profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.49 and a rise in U.S. air cargo and pricing gains, demonstrating UPS’s ability to adapt and drive profitability even as volumes decline.



Reducing reliance on Amazon-historically a low-margin customer-allows UPS to focus on more profitable segments like healthcare and SMBs, improving revenue quality and customer mix.



Accelerated automation and asset divestitures could further streamline operations, making UPS more agile and resilient in a volatile global trade environment.



Investors responded positively to the restructuring plan, with shares rising on the announcement, reflecting confidence in management’s ability to navigate uncertainty and deliver cost savings.



Bear Case:



The large-scale layoffs and facility closures signal significant demand headwinds and may foreshadow deeper structural challenges for UPS if global trade and e-commerce volumes remain depressed due to tariffs.



Withdrawing full-year guidance amid macro uncertainty introduces greater earnings visibility risk, making it harder for investors to assess future performance and capital allocation decisions.



Volume declines from Amazon, Temu, and Shein highlight the risk of overdependence on a few large customers and the vulnerability of UPS’s business model to shifts in partner strategies and trade policy.



Restructuring costs of $400–600 million in 2025, along with severance and lease expenses, may weigh on near-term profitability and cash flow, offsetting some of the projected savings.



Job cuts and network reductions could impact service quality, employee morale, and UPS’s ability to quickly scale up if demand rebounds, potentially ceding market share to more nimble competitors.



Ongoing tariff-driven trade disruptions and e-commerce slowdowns may persist longer than anticipated, limiting the effectiveness of cost-cutting measures and prolonging the recovery timeline.



First-quarter results showed U.S. domestic segment revenue rising 1.4% to $14.46 billion, even as overall volumes declined. UPS’s prior cuts of 12,000 jobs and its $1.13 billion capital expenditure hint at the scale of adjustments underway to protect margins.As tariffs squeeze trade flows and weigh on e-commerce from China-linked sellers, UPS’s swift network overhaul and cost initiatives will be critical. Investors will watch whether the $3.5 billion in planned savings materializes and how the company navigates ongoing uncertainty to restore confidence.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

