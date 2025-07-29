UPS (UPS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2025, United Parcel Service (UPS) reported revenue of $21.22 billion, down 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.55, compared to $1.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.85 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.56, the EPS surprise was -0.64%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average revenue per piece - International Package - Total : $21.14 versus $20.58 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $21.14 versus $20.58 estimated by four analysts on average. Average daily package volume - International Package - Export : 1.68 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.6 million.

: 1.68 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.6 million. Average daily package volume - International Package - Domestic : 1.51 million compared to the 1.49 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1.51 million compared to the 1.49 million average estimate based on four analysts. Average revenue per piece - U.S. Domestic Package - Ground : $11.46 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.47.

: $11.46 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.47. Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions : $2.65 billion versus $2.78 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.3% change.

: $2.65 billion versus $2.78 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.3% change. Revenue- International Package : $4.49 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

: $4.49 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%. Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package : $14.08 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $13.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

: $14.08 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $13.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%. Revenue- International Package- Domestic : $830 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $765.8 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

: $830 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $765.8 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%. Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package- Next Day Air : $2.29 billion compared to the $2.33 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.

: $2.29 billion compared to the $2.33 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year. Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package- Ground : $10.48 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $10.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%.

: $10.48 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $10.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%. Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions- Other : $445 million compared to the $447.83 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.9% year over year.

: $445 million compared to the $447.83 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.9% year over year. Revenue- International Package- Cargo and other: $171 million versus $164.91 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.

Shares of UPS have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

