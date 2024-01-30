UPS (UPS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, United Parcel Service (UPS) reported revenue of $24.92 billion, down 7.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.47, compared to $3.62 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.31 billion, representing a surprise of -1.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.44.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how UPS performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average revenue per piece - International Package - Total : $20.68 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $20.27.

: $20.68 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $20.27. Average daily package volume - International Package - Export : 1,771 thousand versus 1,796.83 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,771 thousand versus 1,796.83 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Average daily package volume - International Package - Domestic : 1,653 thousand versus 1,727.06 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,653 thousand versus 1,727.06 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Average revenue per piece - U.S. Domestic Package - Ground : $10.62 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $10.87.

: $10.62 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $10.87. Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions : $3.40 billion compared to the $3.37 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.4% year over year.

: $3.40 billion compared to the $3.37 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.4% year over year. Revenue- International Package : $4.61 billion compared to the $4.66 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7% year over year.

: $4.61 billion compared to the $4.66 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7% year over year. Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package : $16.92 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $17.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.3%.

: $16.92 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $17.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.3%. Revenue- International Package- Cargo and other : $145 million versus $182.42 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.7% change.

: $145 million versus $182.42 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.7% change. Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package- Ground : $12.66 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $12.98 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%.

: $12.66 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $12.98 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%. Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package- Next Day Air : $2.65 billion versus $2.60 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.4% change.

: $2.65 billion versus $2.60 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.4% change. Revenue- International Package- Domestic : $845 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $841.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.1%.

: $845 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $841.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.1%. Revenue- International Package- Export: $3.62 billion versus $3.65 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.8% change.

Shares of UPS have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

