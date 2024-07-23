UPS (UPS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

United Parcel Service (UPS) reported $21.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.1%. EPS of $1.79 for the same period compares to $2.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.98, the EPS surprise was -9.60%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how UPS performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average revenue per piece - International Package - Total : $21.42 compared to the $21.40 average estimate based on four analysts.

Average daily package volume - International Package - Export : 1,584 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,604.21 thousand.

Average daily package volume - International Package - Domestic : 1,485 thousand compared to the 1,483.74 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

Average revenue per piece - U.S. Domestic Package - Ground : $10.92 compared to the $11.20 average estimate based on four analysts.

Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions : $3.33 billion compared to the $3.33 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.

Revenue- International Package : $4.37 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.

Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package : $14.12 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $14.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

Revenue- International Package- Cargo and other : $163 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $172.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%.

Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package- Ground : $10.70 billion compared to the $10.94 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.

Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package- Next Day Air : $2.31 billion versus $2.41 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change.

Revenue- International Package- Domestic : $770 million compared to the $757.51 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.

: $770 million compared to the $757.51 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year. Revenue- International Package- Export: $3.44 billion compared to the $3.48 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.

Shares of UPS have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

