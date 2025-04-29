UPS (UPS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

United Parcel Service (UPS) reported $21.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.7%. EPS of $1.49 for the same period compares to $1.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.44, the EPS surprise was +3.47%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how UPS performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average revenue per piece - International Package - Total : $20.32 compared to the $20.39 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $20.32 compared to the $20.39 average estimate based on four analysts. Average daily package volume - International Package - Export : 1.77 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.71 million.

: 1.77 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.71 million. Average daily package volume - International Package - Domestic : 1.58 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.57 million.

: 1.58 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.57 million. Average revenue per piece - U.S. Domestic Package - Ground : $11.47 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.54.

: $11.47 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.54. Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions : $2.71 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.6%.

: $2.71 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.6%. Revenue- International Package : $4.37 billion compared to the $4.27 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.

: $4.37 billion compared to the $4.27 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year. Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package : $14.46 billion compared to the $14.22 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.

: $14.46 billion compared to the $14.22 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year. Revenue- International Package- Cargo and other : $158 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $143.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

: $158 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $143.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%. Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package- Ground : $10.71 billion compared to the $10.66 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.

: $10.71 billion compared to the $10.66 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year. Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package- Next Day Air : $2.36 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

: $2.36 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%. Revenue- International Package- Domestic : $771 million compared to the $782.86 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.

: $771 million compared to the $782.86 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year. Revenue- International Package- Export: $3.44 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

Shares of UPS have returned -11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

