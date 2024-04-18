UPS (UPS) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that United Parcel Service (UPS) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 39.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $21.96 billion, declining 4.2% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific UPS metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions' will reach $3.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- International Package' will likely reach $4.33 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package' reaching $14.46 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- International Package- Cargo and other' should come in at $175.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average revenue per piece - International Package - Total' should arrive at $20.52. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $20.47.

The consensus estimate for 'Average daily package volume - International Package - Export' stands at 1,623.66 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,682 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average daily package volume - International Package - Domestic' of 1,545.86 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,635 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average revenue per piece - U.S. Domestic Package - Ground' will reach $11.12. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.21 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Average revenue per piece - U.S. Domestic Package - Total' to come in at $12.49. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.54.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average revenue per piece - International Package - Domestic' will reach $7.77. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.59 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average revenue per piece - International Package - Export' at $32.65. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $33.

Analysts forecast 'Average daily package volume - International Package - Total' to reach 3,169.52 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,317 thousand.



Over the past month, shares of UPS have returned -8.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. Currently, UPS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

