UPS To Sell UPS Freight To TFI Intl For $800 Mln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - UPS (UPS) agreed to sell UPS Freight to TFI International Inc. (TFII, TFII.TO) for $800 million.

UPS and TFI International will also enter into an agreement for UPS Freight to continue to utilize UPS' domestic package network to fulfill shipments, for a period of five years.

The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021. UPS expects to recognize a non-cash, pre-tax impairment charge of about $500 million on its statement of consolidated income for the year ended December 31, 2020.

