UPS to pay $5.3 million to resolve U.S. international mail probe

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N (UPS) has agreed to pay $5.3 million to settle claims it falsely reported delivery times for U.S. Mail carried internationally, the Justice Department said Monday.

The U.S. Postal Service contracted with UPS to pick up U.S. mail at six locations in the United States and at various Department of Defense and State Department locations abroad. This is the fifth civil settlement involving air carrier liability for false delivery scans and the United States has recovered more than $70 million, including prior settlements with United Airlines UAL.O and American Airlines AAL.O.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

