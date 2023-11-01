News & Insights

Markets
UPS

UPS To Hire At Least 60K Season Staff Now To Meet Holiday Shipping Demand

November 01, 2023 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), a shipping and logistic company, said on Wednesday that it is planning to hire at least 60,000 of the 100,000 seasonal staff it needs for meeting the shipping rush of the holiday season during the weekend.

This Friday and Saturday, the company's annual UPS Brown Friday events will take place across the country.

The hiring will begin on November 3, with over 600 in-person and virtual events scheduled nationwide.

The company is filling full- and part-time seasonal roles-primarily package handlers, driver helpers, and seasonal support drivers.

Package car driver positions begin at $23 per hour, whereas package handler and most driver helper roles begin at $21 per hour.

Seasonal, as well as current UPS staff can also take advantage of the company's referral program. Employees can get $250 for each referred employee who meets eligibility requirements, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UPS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.