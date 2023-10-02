UPS to Gain From MNX Global Logistics Buyout: Here's How

United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS recently announced that it has inked a deal to purchase MNX Global Logistics (“MNX”), a time-critical logistics provider. Subject to customary regulatory review and approval, the deal is anticipated to be completed by the year-end. Financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

The acquisition will bring MNX’s potential in radio-pharmaceuticals and temperature-controlled logistics. This is expected to boost the portfolio of services provided by UPS Healthcare and its clinical trial logistics subsidiary Marken, thereby strengthening UPS’ competitive positionin the healthcare industry.

Together, they are expected to offer time-critical logistics solutions to customers across the globe.

Kate Gutmann, executive vice president and president of UPS International, Healthcare and Supply Chain Solutions, stated, "UPS already brings extensive capability and industry-leading on-time delivery to our customers, and that breadth and reliability is why they place their trust in us." She further added, "Together with MNX, we will further that reliability and speed globally, especially for our UPS Healthcare customers. We continue to invest in services that bring unique value to our customers and create additional growth opportunities for UPS."

