UPS To Buy Electric EVTOL Aircraft To Serve Small And Mid-size Markets

(RTTNews) - Package delivery major UPS Inc. (UPS) said on Wednesday that it, along with its UPS Flight Forward subsidiary, has decided to purchase electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft from electric aircraft manufacturer Beta Technologies or BETA to increase delivery in certain small and mid-size markets.

The BETA aircraft has a 1,400-pound cargo capacity and this can be used to transport time-sensitive deliveries in the most ideal and shortest time possible. UPS will mainly make use of this facility to cater to healthcare workers, small and medium-sized companies and businesses operating in smaller communities.

Making use of the BETA aircraft's 250-mile range and cruising speed of up to 170 miles/hr, UPS is planning a series of short routes or a single long route on one charge to cater to customer requirements. The company said that the aircrafts will take off and land on UPS facilities, thus reducing transit time, vehicular emissions and operating costs.

The first ten BETA aircraft will start arriving in 2024, with an option to purchase up to 150 of them.

UPS said that it has also booked BETA's recharging station for a smooth functioning electric aviation system. The charging station will recharge the aircraft in just an hour and also have the option of a second life cycle for the aircraft batteries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.