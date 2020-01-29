US Markets

UPS teams with Arrival and Waymo in electric, self-driving push

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

United Parcel Service Inc on Wednesday said it is ordering 10,000 electric delivery trucks from the UK-based Arrival Ltd and teaming with self-driving startup Waymo as package carriers work to cut costs and tail pipe pollution.

