UPS Teams Up With Self-driving Company Waymo For Package Delivery

(RTTNews) - UPS (UPS) said that it has partnered with Waymo, the self-driving arm of Google's parent company Alphabet, to pilot autonomous vehicle package pickup in the Metro Phoenix area.

Starting in the coming weeks, Waymo's self-driving vehicles Chrysler Pacifica minivans will shuttle packages from the UPS Store locations to a local UPS sorting facility for processing, UPS said in a statement.

"The UPS Store is excited to participate with Waymo in this test to explore ways to provide an even better experience for customers within our network of 4,800 retail locations," said Tim Davis, president of The UPS Store.

UPS said the company and Waymo will explore how autonomous ground vehicles improve customer service and network efficiency with a goal of jointly developing a long-term plan for how the companies can work together.

In the Arizona pilot, the vehicle will drive autonomously with a Waymo-trained driver on board to monitor operations.

In a separate press release, UPS said its venture capital arm, UPS Ventures, has completed a minority investment in Arrival, which makes electric vehicle platforms.

UPS also announced a commitment to purchase 10,000 electric vehicles to be built for UPS with priority access to purchase additional electric vehicles.

UPS noted that it will collaborate with Arrival to develop a wide range of electric vehicles with Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems or ADAS. The technology is designed to increase safety and operating efficiencies, including the potential for automated movements in UPS depots.

UPS will initiate testing ADAS features later in 2020. Future vehicle purchases are contingent on successful tests of initial vehicles. Vehicle purchase prices will not be disclosed.

UPS expects to deploy the EVs in Europe and North America.

