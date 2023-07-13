News & Insights

UPS strike in US could be costliest in at least a century-report

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

July 13, 2023 — 12:48 pm EDT

By Lisa Baertlein

July 13 (Reuters) - A threatened U.S. strike at United Parcel Service UPS.N could be "one of the costliest in at least a century," a think tank specializing in the economic impact of labor actions said on Thursday.

Potential losses from a 10-day strike at the world's biggest package delivery company could top $7 billion, according to an estimate from Michigan-based Anderson Economic Group. That number includes UPS customer losses of $4 billion.

A UPS work stoppage could delay millions of shipments ranging from e-commerce packages to electronic components and lifesaving prescription drugs, experts warned.

Talks between the company and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union - which represents some 340,000 UPS employees who sort, load and deliver packages in the United States - are deadlocked.

The Teamsters say if a deal is not ratified before the current contract expires at midnight on July 31, workers will strike.

