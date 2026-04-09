UPS Stock Trades at a Discounted Valuation: Is it a Buy Signal?

United Parcel Service UPS is currently trading at a discount to its industry. In terms of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio, the transportation heavyweight trades at 13.76X, a discount compared with the Zacks Transportation—Air Freight and Cargo industry’s 14.94X. The stock also looks attractively valued relative to other industry players like FedEx Corporation FDX and GXO Logistics GXO. UPS currently has a Value Score of B, like FedEx and GXO Logistics.

UPS’ P/E F12M vs. FDX, GXO & the Industry

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Often, discounted valuation signals investor concerns surrounding growth, execution challenges or financial concerns. However, an undervalued stock can also represent a potential buying opportunity when the underlying fundamentals begin to improve.

And that is where UPS starts to attract investor attention.

With tremendous focus on cost management and growth pockets like Healthcare Logistics, the company appears to be laying the groundwork for a potential turnaround.

So, is UPS a value trap or a buying opportunity? Let’s delve deep to unearth the answer.

UPS’ Strategic Shift to Secure Long-Term Growth

UPS, through its "Better, Not Bigger" strategy, is aiming at improving profitability over sheer volume. The company is shifting focus away from low-margin residential volume toward higher-margin Business-to-Business (“B2B”), Small & Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) and specialized segments. UPS is looking to grow its per-package revenues by gaining more business in segments like healthcare. A few years back, UPS acquired Bomi Group, an industry-leading multi-national healthcare logistics provider.

Following the acquisition, the company’s healthcare unit has added temperature-controlled facilities in multiple countries, and many highly-skilled employees have joined the UPS team across Europe and Latin America. Last year, UPS acquired Andlauer Healthcare Group as part of its commitment to offer global specialty capabilities. With the addition of Andlauer's specialized cold chain network and expertise,

UPS Healthcare customers will benefit from reduced transit times, enhanced end-to-end visibility, deepened global reach and leading quality assurance, in turn strengthening its position as a leading provider of complex healthcare logistics. UPS aims to double its healthcare revenues to $20 billion in 2026 from 2023 levels.

As part of this strategic pivot, UPS is intentionally reducing its reliance on Amazon AMZN. The company plans to cut Amazon-related revenues by $5 billion over two years, aiming to reduce volume from this customer by more than 50% by mid-2026. As part of the restructuring and cost-cutting efforts, UPS announced on the fourth-quarter 2025 conference call that it would eliminate up to 30,000 operational jobs and close multiple facilities by 2026. This move aims to reduce reliance on Amazon deliveries and pivot toward more profitable business endeavors. UPS aims to generate $3 billion in savings in the current year through automation and AI-driven route optimization.

Near-Term Headwinds Persist

UPS is seeing consistent improvement, largely supported by increased focus on healthcare revenues and efficiencies driven by artificial intelligence, but its near-term outlook remains somewhat uneven. The strategy shift by the shipping giant has resulted in a 10.8% drop in average daily volumes in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Owing to the strategic shift, UPS has not increased the quarterly dividend this year, freezing it at $1.64 per quarter ($6.56 annually). UPS’ CFO Brian Dykes has confirmed this and the freeze is likely to raise questions about its short-term financial flexibility. UPS’ high dividend payout ratio raises concerns about dividend sustainability and is well above its long-term target of 50-60%. In the event of the company failing to put an end to its struggles through the strategic shift, the high payout ratio may lead to a dividend cut, which would be disastrous for dividend investors.

The conflict between Iran and Israel, with support from the United States, has led to a sharp increase in oil prices. Fuel costs surged by more than 50% in March alone, putting pressure on transportation companies like UPS. Since fuel is a major cost component for such businesses, higher prices directly impact profitability. In addition, evolving global trade policies are weighing on UPS’ short-term outlook. Unforeseen events, such as the grounding of the MD-11 fleet by the FAA late last year, have given rise to operational volatility and aggravated cargo capacity concerns.

Price Performance & Estimates

UPS' shares have declined over the past three months, underperforming its industry as well as FedEx and GXO Logistics.

3-Month Price Comparison

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UPS’ earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Our Take: Hold for Now

UPS’ long-term story is clearly improving, with its shift in focus to higher-margin areas such as small and medium-sized businesses and healthcare logistics from low-margin volumes. The company's efforts to drive the bottom line through cost-reduction initiatives are highly commendable and could play a much bigger role in shaping its long-term investment case.

However, the near-term setup remains mixed. Fuel cost pressures, volume woes, the dividend freeze in 2026 and external uncertainties could keep earnings momentum uneven in the coming quarters. At current levels, the risk-reward does not look compelling enough for fresh entry. For existing investors, staying invested and watching execution on cost control and focus on leveraging AI to transform its business appears to be the more prudent approach.

UPS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.