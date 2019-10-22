UPS Stock Is Sliding Because the Trade War Hit Revenue

The logistics company reported double-digit profit growth.

United Parcel Service Inc stock has fallen in early trading despite the logistics company reporting double-digit profit growth.

The rise was led by strong demand for UPS’s U.S. next-day delivery service as a result of FedEx’s breakup with Amazon and the growing popularity of e-commerce.

The company missed revenue expectations and said trade between the U.S. and Asia was still not generating growth.

The stock fell 4.9% in early trading.

The back story. UPS’s strong second-quarter results sent the stock surging 8.7% back in July. Earnings were better than expected as it benefitted from growing demand in online shopping.

Volume for NextDay Air, the company’s next-business-day shipping delivery service, jumped 30%, compared with a 9% rise in the first quarter.

The logistics giant plans to expand its air fleet and its network of parcel drop-off points, while Sunday delivery options will begin early in 2020.

Rival FedEx cut ties with Amazon in August, which is expected to boost UPS.

U.S.-China shipping has been impacted by ongoing trade tensions, but UPS has enjoyed export growth elsewhere in Asia, with more packages going to Europe and the Middle East and intra-Asia delivery growth.

What’s new. The transportation company reported net income of $1.75 billion, or $2.01 per share, in the third quarter, up from $1.51 billion, or $1.73 per share in the same period last year.

The 16% profit jump was led by strong demand for its next-day delivery service in the U.S.; NextDay Air shipments increased by nearly 24%, while total U.S. domestic volume grew 9%.

Adjusted profit of $2.07 per share narrowly beat the FactSet consensus of $2.06. However, revenues narrowly missed analysts’ estimates, rising 5% to $18.32 billion.

International revenue edged 0.5% higher and the company reported growth in Europe and “all Asia trade lanes except Asia-U.S”.

Looking ahead. UPS continues to cash in on rising e-commerce demand as its next-day delivery service volumes soared again.

The breakup of FedEx and Amazon.com has also undoubtedly helped UPS, which looks set to capitalize with improvements to its network.

Double-digit profit growth doesn’t seem to be enough for investors, as international markets remain an area of concern amid a tough backdrop.

With a crucial holiday season ahead, the stock is unlikely to go anywhere fast while geopolitical tensions remain.

