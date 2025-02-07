UPS Stock Has 32% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

A Citigroup analyst recently lowered the company's price target on United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) stock from $158 to $149 and maintained a buy rating on it. The price target cut isn't great news, but it still represents a 32% premium to the current price, indicating that the recent sell-off is a buying opportunity.

Here's why.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

United Parcel Service makes changes

The stock sold off after the fourth-quarter earnings presentation at the end of January. There was nothing wrong with the numbers, but the market took exception to the announcement that UPS had agreed with its largest customer, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), to reduce deliveries for the e-commerce giant by at least 50% by the second half of 2026. Amazon deliveries accounted for 11.8% of UPS revenue in 2024.

That's going to reduce revenue over the near term. Indeed, management's guidance for 2025 revenue is $89 billion compared to $91.1 billion in 2024, but if margins expand as expected due to the change, then the company's adjusted operating profit will grow by about 8%.

Clearly, the market is worried about execution risk because UPS needs to significantly restructure its network to accommodate the reduction in Amazon volume.

Why the change is good news for UPS

As the Citi analyst notes, the change creates a significant opportunity to replace low- or even zero-margin Amazon deliveries (notably the difficult deliveries to residential addresses) with the higher-margin deliveries in end markets (like the healthcare sector and small and medium-size businesses) that UPS is targeting for growth.

This argument makes perfect sense and aligns with the company's "better not bigger" framework for maximizing the profitability of its deliveries rather than chasing volume growth. In this context, its relationship with Amazon has always somewhat been out of sync with its underlying objectives.

As such, investors should welcome the change but also monitor the company's progress in executing the plan. Given that the stock trades at slightly more than 14 times analyst expectations for earnings in 2025, the Citi price target looks reasonable.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $333,669 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $44,168 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $547,748!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2025

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.