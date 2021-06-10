UPS Stock Declines Following Cautious Guidance for 2023

Management at United Parcel Service UPS announced strategic priorities, three-year financial goals and new ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) targets ahead of its investor and analyst day event, which was held yesterday.

The company expects consolidated revenues for 2023 in the $98-$102 billion band. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 revenues is currently pegged at $85.1 billion. Adjusted operating margin for 2023 is expected in the 12.7-13.7% range. Cumulative capital spending in the 2021-2023 time frame is anticipated in the $13.5-$14.5 billion band. Adjusted return on invested capital for 2023 is anticipated in the approximate 26-29% range.

It seems that investors were expecting an even better guidance from UPS, given that its shares have had a stellar run on the bourses so far this year. On a year-to-date basis, shares of the company have gained 19.4%, above the S&P 500 Index’s 13.4% appreciation.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Due to this investor disappointment, shares of UPS declined 4.2% to $201.06 on Wednesday. However, the downside was not just limited to UPS as shares of its rival FedEx FDX also dipped 3.1%.

Apart from announcing the 2023 projections, UPS pledged to be carbon neutral across scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions in its global operations by 2050 as part of its new ESG targets. Moreover, the company set a few interim 2035 environmental sustainability targets per which, it aims to bring about a 50% reduction in carbon dioxide per package delivered for its global small package operations (notably, 2020 is considered the base year).

The company also aims to ensure that by 2035, all its facilities are powered by renewable electricity. Moreover, 30% of the fuel used in its global air fleet by that year should be sustainable aviation fuel.

In line with its customer-first approach, UPS looks to achieve Net Promoter Score or NPS of 50 or more in 2023. Notably, this customer-oriented policy focuses on removing all kinds of obstacles while doing business with the company. This is measured by the proportion of gains in NPS.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

UPS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may also consider Landstar System, Inc. LSTR and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI, both currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term (three to five years) expected earnings per share growth rate for Landstar and Herc Holdings is projected at 12% and 42.9%, respectively.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.