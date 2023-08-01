UPS Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 8 before market open.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 2.9%.

Let’s see how things are likely to have shaped up for the company this earnings season.

Q2 Expectations

For second-quarter 2023 revenues, both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate are pegged at $22.8 billion, indicating year-over-year declines of 5.9% and 7.7%, respectively.

United Parcel Service, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

United Parcel Service, Inc. price-eps-surprise | United Parcel Service, Inc. Quote

The consensus estimate for U.S. Domestic Package revenues of $14,746 million suggests a 4.2% fall from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for International Package revenues of $4,759 million implies a 6.2% dip from the prior-year reported figure. Reduction in average daily volume is expected to have weighed on segmental revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Supply Chain Solutions revenues is pegged at $3,492 million, indicating a 17.5% plunge from the year-earlier reported figure. The downfall is anticipated to have resulted from volume and market rate declines in air and ocean freight forwarding.

Further, high fuel costs are likely to have dented UPS’ bottom-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Rising capital expenditure also adds to its woes. Moreover, a decline in shipping volumes due to weakening demand is expected to have been concerning. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.51 per share suggests a decrease of 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for UPS this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is absolutely not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

UPS has an Earnings ESP of -0.96% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q1

The company’s first-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.20 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny but declined 27.9% year over year. Revenues of $22,925 million fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22,935.2 million and decreased 5.9% year over year.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. ATSG currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.37% and a Zacks Rank #3. It will release second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3.

We are impressed by ATSG's efforts to reward shareholders through buybacks. In November 2022, ATSG’s board of directors approved a new share repurchase authorization of $150 million shares, offsetting its previously exhausted share buybacks.

Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA has an Earnings ESP of +0.82% and a Zacks Rank #2. CPA is slated to release results on Aug 9. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Copa Holdings has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for second-quarter 2023. CPA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.60%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 94% in the past 90 days.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.