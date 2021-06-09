UPS Sees FY23 Consolidated Revenue Of $98 Bln-$102 Bln; Sets New ESG Targets

(RTTNews) - United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Wednesday said it expects fiscal 2023 consolidated revenue to range from approximately $98 billion to approximately $102 billion.

Further, consolidated adjusted operating margin is expected to range between around 12.7 percent and around 13.7 percent.

In its investor and analyst conference, the company will talk about 2023 financial targets, priorities for its Customer First, People Led, Innovation Driven strategy, as well as newly established ESG targets. The company will also discuss targeted areas of growth including small and medium-sized businesses, healthcare and international.

The company is announcing a new set of company-wide ESG targets, including its pledge to be carbon neutral across scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions in its global operations by 2050.

UPS' interim 2035 environmental sustainability targets include 50 percent reduction in CO2 per package delivered for its global small package operations; 100 percent of company facilities powered by renewable electricity; and 30 percent of the fuel used in its global air fleet be sustainable aviation fuel.

Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer, said, "We are creating a new UPS, rooted in the values of the company. Our strategic priorities are evolving to reflect the changing needs of our customers and our business, and what matters most to our stakeholders."

