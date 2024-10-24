UPS says Q3 macro environment ‘slightly worse than expected’

UPS (UPS) Chief Executive Officer Carol Tome is speaking at the start of the company’s earnings call.
- UPS Earnings: UPS Gains on Strong Q3 Results
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, October 24, 2024
- UPS reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.76, consensus $1.63
- UPS cuts FY24 revenue view to ~$91.1B from ~$93B, consensus $91.85B
- UPS sees FY24 adjusted operating margin ~9.6%
