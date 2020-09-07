UPS Rides on Increase in Home Deliveries & Strong Liquidity

We recently issued an updated report on United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS.

The company is being aided by a significant increase in home deliveries amid the prevalent coronavirus pandemic. Notably, the need for door-to-door delivery of essentials during this crisis is increasing. Also, UPS Airlines, one of the largest cargo carriers across the globe, is aided by the increase in e-commerce sales amid the plaguing pandemic. UPS Airlines expanded its fleet by adding MD-11 and Boeing 747-8 freighter jets. With many passenger airlines (usually carrying freight as well as passenger luggage) currently shrinking their fleets due to tepid air-travel demand, cargo carriers like UPS Airlines are flying a lot of packages.

The company has a strong liquidity position. The company exited the June quarter with cash and equivalents of $9,216 million, above its current debt of $3,749 million. This suggests that it has enough cash to meet its current debt obligations. Also, UPS' current ratio at the end of second-quarter 2020 was 1.24, up 13.8% year over year. This liquidity ratio measures a company's ability to pay up its short-term liabilities.

Meanwhile, decline in overall adjusted profit at UPS in first-half 2020 are worrisome. Notably, the metric declined 6.5% due to the double digit decline at the Supply Chain & Freight (down 12.2%) and U.S. domestic Package (down 15.8%) units. The downside was mainly due to coronavirus-induced supply chain disruptions. Moreover, UPS expects U.S. Domestic average daily volume growth to be lower in second-half 2020, from 22.8% witnessed in the June quarter.

