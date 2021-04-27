US Markets
UPS revenue jumps as pandemic drives e-commerce deliveries

Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

United Parcel Service Inc reported a 27% rise in first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as it benefited from a surge in online purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world's biggest parcel delivery company, which is also delivering COVID-19 vaccines company, said adjusted earnings per share jumped 141% to $2.77 in the quarter.

Total revenue gained 27% at $22.9 billion.

