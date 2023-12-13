UPS Revamps Asia-Pacific Network to Boost Regional Business

United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS recently introduced a new intra-Asia flight route. Passengers of UPS in Singapore and Indonesia can now make deliveries to the United States within two business days.

This step reduces delivery times from Singapore and Indonesia to the United States by one business day. Moreover, UPS is slashing delivery times on lithium battery shipments from Ho Chi Minh City to the United States and Europe by as much as two business days. This comes right after the recent expansion of the Changi Airport hub in Singapore.

UPS Asia Pacific President Wilfredo Ramos stated, “This is such an exciting announcement as it significantly benefits a really wide range of businesses located across the region and in a number of high growth sectors such as high tech and healthcare.”

This move is expected to benefit small businesses with faster delivery times and seamless connectivity. This is expected to build a strong and reliable customer base, thereby boosting traffic growth.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, UPS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are Air Canada ACDVF and SkyWest SKYW.

Air Canada currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An uptick in passenger traffic is aiding ACDVF. Recently, management announced plans to launch a new year-round route between Montreal and Madrid. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The service will commence in May of the following year as part of its expanded international summer 2024 flying schedule to cater to increased demand.

SkyWest currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). SKYW's fleet-modernization efforts are commendable. Initiatives to reward its shareholders also bode well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has surged 83.3% in the past 60 days.



