UPS Reaffirms 2022 Outlook

(RTTNews) - UPS (UPS) said, for the full year 2022, the company reaffirmed its consolidated financial targets of revenue of around $102 billion, an adjusted operating margin of about 13.7% and adjusted return on invested capital above 30%. The company now expects capital expenditures to be around $5.0 billion. Dividend payments are expected to be around $5.2 billion, and share repurchases are projected to be at least $3.0 billion.

Third quarter adjusted EPS was up 10.3% year-over-year to $2.99. On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.84, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Earnings per share were $2.96 for the quarter.

Third-quarter consolidated revenues were $24.2 billion, a 4.2% increase from a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $24.32 billion in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.