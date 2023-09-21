UPS Reaches Agreement With U.S. DoJ To Resolve Immigration-related Employment Discrimination Claims

(RTTNews) - United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve immigration-related employment discrimination claims.

Under the settlement, UPS will pay nearly $100,000 in back pay, front pay and associated benefits to the affected worker. It will also pay a civil penalty to the United States, train its staff on the INA's anti-discrimination provision, revise its policies and procedures and be subject to monitoring by the department.

The department's investigation arose from a complaint alleging that UPS discriminated and retaliated against a lawful permanent resident in its airport badging process at its Logan Airport facility in Boston.

The department concluded that UPS discriminated against the lawful permanent resident when UPS rejected the documentation that the worker provided to receive an airport badge, even though the worker provided valid and acceptable documentation according to airport authority rules.

The department also found that the UPS facility had a policy or practice of rejecting valid documentation that some non-U.S. citizens show to obtain an airport badge, such as Machine Readable Immigrant Visas (MRIVs) with an I-551 stamp.

