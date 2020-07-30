US Markets
UPS

UPS quarterly revenue rises 13.4% on pandemic-led demand

Contributors
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Lisa Baertlein Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

United Parcel Service Inc on Thursday reported a 13.4% rise in quarterly revenue, as the COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in residential volumes and healthcare shipments.

July 30 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N on Thursday reported a 13.4% rise in quarterly revenue, as the COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in residential volumes and healthcare shipments.

Atlanta-based UPS reported a net income of $1.77 billion, or $2.03 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with $1.69 billion, or $1.94 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $20.46 billion from $18.05 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UPS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular