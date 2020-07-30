UPS quarterly revenue rises 13.4% on pandemic-led demand

July 30 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N on Thursday reported a 13.4% rise in quarterly revenue, as the COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in residential volumes and healthcare shipments.

Atlanta-based UPS reported a net income of $1.77 billion, or $2.03 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with $1.69 billion, or $1.94 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $20.46 billion from $18.05 billion.

