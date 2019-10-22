UPS quarterly profit rises 16% on strong e-commerce demand

Oct 22 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N reported a 16% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, benefiting from strong e-commerce demand and rival FedEx Corp's FDX.N breakup with Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O.

Net income was $1.75 billion, or $2.01 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $1.51 billion, or $1.73 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5% to $18.32 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

