US Markets

UPS quarterly profit rises 16% on strong e-commerce demand

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

United Parcel Service Inc reported a 16% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, benefiting from strong e-commerce demand and rival FedEx Corp's breakup with Amazon.com Inc.

Oct 22 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N reported a 16% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, benefiting from strong e-commerce demand and rival FedEx Corp's FDX.N breakup with Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O.

Net income was $1.75 billion, or $2.01 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $1.51 billion, or $1.73 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5% to $18.32 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular