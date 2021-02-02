Markets
UPS

UPS Q4 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Package delivery company United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) reported Tuesday a fourth-quarter net loss of $3.75 per share, sharply wider than $0.12 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $2.66 per share, compared to $2.11 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter increased 21.0 percent to $24.9 billion from $20.57 billion in the same quarter last year. The Street was looking for revenues of $22.87 billion for the quarter.

Consolidated average daily volume increased 10.6 percent year over year.

Looking ahead, the Company said it is not providing revenue or diluted earnings per share guidance given the continued economic uncertainty due to the global pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UPS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular