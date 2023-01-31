UPS Q4 Profit Beats Market; Sees Weak Revenues, Margin In FY23; Plans Dividend, $5 Bln Buyback

(RTTNews) - United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) on Tuesday reported that fourth-quarter net income was $3.45 billion, up 11.6 percent from last year's $3.09 billion. Earnings per share of $3.96 grew 12.5 percent from $3.52 last year.

Adjusted net income was $3.154 billion or $3.62 per share, compared to $3.152 billion or $3.59 per share a year ago.

On average, 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated revenues were $27.0 billion, a 2.7 percent decrease from $27.77 billion last year. Analysts expected revenues of $28.09 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, UPS expects revenue to be between $97.0 billion and $99.4 billion and consolidated adjusted operating margin of between 12.8 percent and 13.6 percent. Analysts expect revenues of $100.03 billion for the year.

In fiscal 2022, the company's revenues were $100.3 billion and adjusted operating margin was 13.8 percent.

Further, the UPS Board of Directors has approved an increase to the company's quarterly dividend. UPS will pay a first-quarter 2023 dividend of $1.62 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares. The dividend is payable March 10 to shareowners of record on February 21.

In addition, the Board has approved a new $5 billion share repurchase authorization, replacing the company's existing authorization.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.