Markets
UPS

UPS Q3 Profit Tops Estimates; Revenue Up 15.9% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - UPS (UPS) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.28, up 10.1% from last year. On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.86, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third-quarter consolidated revenue was $21.2 billion, a 15.9% increase over prior year. Consolidated average daily volume increased 13.5% year over year. Analysts expected revenue of $20.13 billion, for the quarter.

UPS said the company is not providing consolidated revenue and earnings per share guidance due to the uncertainty around the timing and pace of the economic recovery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UPS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular