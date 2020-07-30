UPS Q2 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - UPS (UPS) reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.13, up 8.7% from the same period last year. On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.07, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter revenue was $20.5 billion, a 13.4% increase from the second quarter of 2019. Analysts expected revenue of $17.48 billion for the quarter.

Shares of UPS were up more than 6% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

