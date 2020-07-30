Markets
UPS

UPS Q2 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - UPS (UPS) reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.13, up 8.7% from the same period last year. On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.07, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter revenue was $20.5 billion, a 13.4% increase from the second quarter of 2019. Analysts expected revenue of $17.48 billion for the quarter.

Shares of UPS were up more than 6% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UPS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular