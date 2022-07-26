Markets
UPS

UPS Q2 Earnings Improve

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.849 billion or $3.25 per share in the second quarter, higher than $2.676 billion or $3.05 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $2.880 billion or $3.29 per share, that beat the average estimate of 24 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $3.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly revenues increased 5.7% year-on-year to $24.8 billion. The consensus estimate was for $24.62 billion.

Further, the company has raised its target for share buyback in 2022 to $3 billion from $2 billion provided earlier.

Looking forward, UPS has maintained its full-year sales outlook of about $102 billion. Analysts expect full-year sales to be $102.11 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UPS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular