UPS profit rises 12% as pandemic spurs home deliveries

United Parcel Service Inc posted an 11.8% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday owing to a pandemic-fueled surge in home deliveries.

Net income rose to $2 billion, or $2.24 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $1.75 billion, or $2.01 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $21.2 billion from $18.32 billion in the same period a year ago.

