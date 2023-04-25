News & Insights

US Markets
UPS

UPS profit falls on lower e-commerce demand

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

April 25, 2023 — 06:08 am EDT

Written by Priyamvada C for Reuters ->

Adds background

April 25 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N on Tuesday reported a fall in first-quarter profit, as the freight bellwether grappled with softening e-commerce demand due to economic uncertainties.

The global shipping downturn has squeezed margins for most operators in the sector as the COVID-19 pandemic-driven e-commerce bubble deflates and shoppers wrestle with soaring inflation.

Delivery firms were left with a bloated delivery capacity after online sales that had peaked during the pandemic started to fizzle as consumers also returned to in-store shopping.

However, the world's largest parcel delivery firm has benefited in recent quarters from a strong focus on moving high-margin parcels, coupled with measures to control costs.

On Tuesday, the company posted an adjusted profit of $2.20 per share for the quarter through March, compared with $3.05 a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $2.21 per share, according to Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the figures were comparable.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Priyamvada.C@thomsonreuters.comhttps://twitter.com/priyamouli1812?lang=en;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UPS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.