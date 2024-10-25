UPS price target raised to $170 from $159 at UBS

UBS raised the firm’s price target on UPS (UPS) to $170 from $159 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. UPS’s Q3 shows they can deliver on productivity and margin improvement as they move into the second year of the Teamster contract and enter a lower inflation backdrop, the analyst tells investors in a research note. UBS believes the Q3 report should build confidence in the opportunity for UPS to deliver a margin improvement story.

