UPS price target raised to $146 from $140 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on UPS (UPS) to $146 from $140 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.76 outperformed its estimate/consensus of $1.60/$1.63, respectively. UPS’s now guiding 2024 consolidated revenue of $91.0B and 2024 adjusted operating margin of 9.6%, Oppenheimer adds.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UPS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.