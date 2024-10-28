UPS price target raised to $146 from $140 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on UPS (UPS) to $146 from $140 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.76 outperformed its estimate/consensus of $1.60/$1.63, respectively. UPS’s now guiding 2024 consolidated revenue of $91.0B and 2024 adjusted operating margin of 9.6%, Oppenheimer adds.
