UPS price target raised to $141 from $138 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst Jonathan Chappell raised the firm’s price target on UPS (UPS) to $141 from $138 and keeps an In Line rating on the shares. In final preview for UPS Q3 EPS to be released this Thursday morning, the firm cites slightly softer U.S. Domestic volumes and a larger revision to its International volume growth forecast for lowering its Q3 and Q4 EPS estimates. The firm lowered its Q3 EPS view to $1.58 from $1.60, its Q4 EPS view to $2.57 from $2.74 and its FY25 EPS projection to $8.81 from $9.20, the analyst noted.

