Markets
UPS

UPS Predicts Seventh Consecutive Record-breaking National Returns Day

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - UPS expects to process a record 1.9 million returns from consumers on January 2, 2020, up 26% from last year's peak returns day.

UPS predicts a seventh consecutive record-breaking National Returns Day as consumers send back holiday orders ranging from ill-fitting sweaters to duplicate kitchen gadgets.

Now, consumers make purchases with returns in mind, and, according to the UPS Pulse of the Online Shopper study, 73% of online shoppers say the returns experience affects their likelihood to buy from a retailer again.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UPS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular