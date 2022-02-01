UPS posts 35% profit jump, says will hit margin targets early

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Logistics giant United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N reported a 35% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, boosted by higher shipping rates and demand from more profitable e-commerce customers.

The company's fourth-quarter adjusted net income rose to a record $3.15 billion, or $3.59 per share, from $2.33 billion, or $2.66 per share, a year earlier.

UPS also said it expects to deliver its 2023 consolidated revenue and operating margin targets one year early.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((lisa.baertlein@thomsonreuters.com; +1 310-491-7241; Reuters Messaging: lisa.baertlein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.