UPS posts 26.6% rise in quarterly adjusted profit

Feb 2 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N on Tuesday posted a 26.6% rise in quarterly adjusted profit, as its home delivery volume surged to a record on pandemic-fueled online purchases of holiday gifts and staples ranging from food to furniture.

The world's biggest parcel delivery company, which is also delivering COVID-19 vaccines, said its adjusted net income rose to $2.33 billion, or $2.66 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.84 billion, or $2.11 per share, a year earlier.

During the quarter, UPS and FedEx Corp FDX.N began delivering COVID-19 vaccines to hospitals and health clinics as part of the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed project, fueling continued strength in its specialty healthcare business.

Fourth-quarter revenue jumped 17.4% in the key domestic segment at UPS, which has been inundated with packages from Amazon.com AMZN.O and other online retailers.

Total revenue rose to $24.90 billion from $20.57 billion.

