UPS Plans To Hire Over 100,000 Seasonal Employees For Holiday Season

(RTTNews) - UPS (UPS) Wednesday said it expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees to help in increase traffic during the holiday season, starting from October 2020 through January 2021.

"We're preparing for a record peak holiday season. The COVID-19 pandemic has made our services more important than ever," said Charlene Thomas, Chief Human Resources Officer. "We plan to hire over 100,000 people for UPS's seasonal jobs, and anticipate a large number will move into permanent roles after the holidays. At a time when millions of Americans are looking for work, these jobs are an opportunity to start a new career with UPS."

The company is filling full- and part-time seasonal positions - primarily package handlers, drivers, driver-helpers, and personal vehicle drivers.

Over the last three years, about 35% of people hired by UPS for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over, and about 123,000 UPS employees - nearly a third of the company's U.S. workforce - started in seasonal positions.

