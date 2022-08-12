US Markets
UPS pilots ratify contract for two-year extension

United Parcel Service Inc's pilots ratified a two-year contract extension with the world's largest package delivery company, the union representing the pilots said on Friday.

The contract, which covers more than 3,000 pilots of the company, is a short-term extension that will provide for improvements in compensation and retirement benefits.

UPS did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The new agreement extends the term of the contract until Sept. 1, 2025, the Independent Pilots Association (IPA) said.

