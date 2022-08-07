US Markets
UPS nears deal to buy Italian healthcare-logistics provider Bomi Group - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Aug 7 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N is nearing a deal to acquire Italian healthcare-logistics company Bomi Group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The deal, worth several hundred million dollars, could be finalized as soon as Monday, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3BOoINA)

UPSdeclined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters, while Bomi Group was not immediately available for a comment outside business hours.

