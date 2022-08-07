UPS Nears Deal To Buy Bomi Group : Report

(RTTNews) - United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) is nearing a deal to buy Italian healthcare-logistics company Bomi Group, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal, worth several hundred million dollars, could be finalized as soon as Monday, the Journal reported.

Founded in 1985, Bomi distributes a range of medical products such as imaging equipment, biological samples and pharmaceuticals to hospitals, clinics, laboratories as well as to patients' homes. It operates in Europe and Latin America.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.